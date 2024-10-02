Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

