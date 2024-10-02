Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Up 0%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $293.71 and last traded at $292.22. Approximately 163,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,633,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average is $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.