Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $850.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 855 ($11.44), with a volume of 3737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.04).

Churchill China Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £94.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,221.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,073.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,130.44.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,211.27%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

