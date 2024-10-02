Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $644.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Chuy’s by 257.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 52.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 71.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

