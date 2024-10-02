Cim LLC Acquires 3,228 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,820,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,486,103.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,520,580 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

