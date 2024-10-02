Cim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,256.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

