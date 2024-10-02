Cim LLC Buys 149 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.