Cim LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned about 1.87% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $792,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,447.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,352,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,771,000 after buying an additional 4,332,463 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.