Cim LLC Lowers Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.