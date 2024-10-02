Cim LLC Purchases 10,263 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

