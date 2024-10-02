Cim LLC Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cim LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AGCO by 294.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AGCO by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 104,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

