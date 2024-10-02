Cim LLC Sells 342 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cim LLC reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.8 %

ELF opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.