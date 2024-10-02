Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.80. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 5,486 shares changing hands.

Cineplex Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

