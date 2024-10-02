CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.64. CI&T shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CI&T Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

