Citigroup Increases Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $100.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $99.44 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 417,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

