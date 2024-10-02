Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.19. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 8,820 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,448,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.