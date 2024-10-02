Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 9.9% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

