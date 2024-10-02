Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $822.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.66. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $567.57 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.