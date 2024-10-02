Clear Rock Advisors LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

