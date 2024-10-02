Clear Rock Advisors LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $67.92.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

