Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,506 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

CVGI stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

