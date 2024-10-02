Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 227,946 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,000. Solventum comprises about 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

