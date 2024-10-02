Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 156,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,498 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.7 %

FDP opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

