Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,984 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

