Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,245 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

