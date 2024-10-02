Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 3.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $283,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

