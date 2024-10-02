Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 595.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

