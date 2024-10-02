Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $667,000 Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Winmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Down 3.4 %

WINA opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.79 and a 200-day moving average of $363.27. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

