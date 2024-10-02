Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,589 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,526,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.97%. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

