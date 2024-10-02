Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,192 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Several brokerages have commented on TIGO. HSBC downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of TIGO opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 536.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

