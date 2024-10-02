Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,284 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education makes up approximately 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $1,836,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 944.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

