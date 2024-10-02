Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.4 %
ALSN stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Trade Like a Member of Congress With These 2 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.