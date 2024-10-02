Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 6.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 2,714,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,823,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.