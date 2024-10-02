Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FOF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 22,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.07.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

