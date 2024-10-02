Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
FOF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 22,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.07.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
