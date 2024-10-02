Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

