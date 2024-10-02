Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
