Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
UTF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 230,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,065. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
