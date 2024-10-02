Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

UTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 209,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

