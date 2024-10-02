Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 209,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.27.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.