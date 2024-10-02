Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,728. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

