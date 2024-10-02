Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,728. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.