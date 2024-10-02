Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

LDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

