Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RLTY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 52,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.