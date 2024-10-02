Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RLTY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 52,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

