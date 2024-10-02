Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

RNP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 68,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

