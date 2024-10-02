Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 21,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,622. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

