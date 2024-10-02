Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

