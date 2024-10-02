Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE RFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

