Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $165.13. 2,478,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,408,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,612 shares of company stock worth $20,326,489 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

