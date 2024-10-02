Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

