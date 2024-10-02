CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 7.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 1,097,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,134,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CommScope by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

