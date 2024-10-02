Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Shares of SID opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
