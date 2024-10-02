Comparing Veren (VRN) and Its Rivals

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Veren to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren -0.69% 13.50% 7.39% Veren Competitors -2.39% 7.79% 6.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veren Competitors 2139 11533 16159 604 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veren and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Veren presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.10%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veren is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Veren has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren’s competitors have a beta of -12.92, meaning that their average stock price is 1,392% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Veren pays out -412.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.9% and pay out 115.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veren and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.28 billion $422.48 million -80.44 Veren Competitors $719.56 billion $1.06 billion 16.44

Veren’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veren. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Veren beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

