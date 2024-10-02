Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.64.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

